The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Abuja branch, has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure immediate release of all abducted members and staff of the university.

The Chairperson of the branch, Dr Kasim Umar, made the call yesterday, at a news conference in Gwagwalada, while reacting to the recent abduction of its members at the university staff quarters.

Umar, who expressed concern over the insecurity situation, said that unless stringent and urgent measures were put in place to rescue its members, things might become worse.

He said the Senior Staff Quarters were built by President Shehu Shayari’s administration, originally as a Police Barracks at the inception of the university in 1988 and later converted to temporary accommodation for founding staff.

“We demand immediate rescue and release of all our kidnapped members, children and other staff, who are currently being held by the criminals; the government should act swiftly to ensure this is done.

“Perimeter fencing around the Staff Quarters should be immediately embarked upon because there is need for effective control of movement around the university’s quarters.

“There should be active cooperation between the military, other security agencies and the university administration.

“To make this effective, ASUU demands for the establishment of a rapid response unit in the form of a joint task force or police mobile unit or military special force, which could be called upon, in case of any emergency.

