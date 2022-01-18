From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has commenced the audit of its staff with focus on the employment and promotions of staff in the University in the past 10 years, 2011- 2021.

UniAbuja spokesman, Dr. Habib Yakoob, in a statement on Tuesday, indicated that the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Prof. Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, inaugurated the ad-hoc committee that would carry out the assignment at its 91st Regular Meeting.

Alhaji Buba Gamawa was appointed the Chairman of the Committee, while Prof. Saint Gbilekaa, will represent the Senate in the committee.

Other members are; Dr Kasim Umar, representative of the congregation; Dr Patrick Uju, representative of the congregation; and Malam Yahya Mohammed, Registrar and Secretary to Council.

The Committee was given a month to conclude its assignment and make its report available in the next Council meeting for consideration.

Prof. Mohammed in his remarks, explained that the adhoc committee was set up following concerns expressed by the Council members on the deposition of staff, proper staff mix, actual staff strength and requirements of the various segments of the University.

He said explained the ad hoc committee would look at employments and promotions made by the University within the period, examine the original certificates presented by staff in their files, establish whether or not positions staff were appointed or promoted to during the period met laid-down requirements and were well deserved, identify where staff were overplaced or underplaced and make appropriate recommendations for adjustments, where necessary.

“The adhoc committee will also provide vital data on the number of academic staff in the employment of the University, department by department, staff mix to see whether or not the university is conforming with the requirements of the National Universities Commission (NUC), the number of non-academic staff vis-a-vis senior and junior staff, and the total number of security personnel.”

Mohammed added that the Committee would provide statistical information regarding state representation in line with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission, identify and make recommendations on all establishment breaches observed within the ten-year period and those responsible for them.”

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, in his remarks, described the move as right step to restoring the integrity of the University, which he noted demonstrated the great changes taking place in the institution.

Na’Allah, thus, appealed to the committee members to carry out their assignments with the fear of God, and ensure that they did the right thing without minding whose ox was gored.

He assured the committee of the full support of the University Management, and charged the staff to give the task their maximum cooperation.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Alhaji Buba Gamawa, in his remarks, noted that, even though their assignment was sensitive, they would be above board in carrying it out.

“People often misunderstood this kind of auditing to mean retrenchment but that is not correct. Audit is important to update our records and keep them straight. We are not out to victimize anybody. Whatever we shall do will be in accordance with the laid-down rules and regulations as provided by the law,” he said.