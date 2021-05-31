From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

University of Abuja (UniAbuja) Senate has approved the report of the Students Disciplinary Committee, which recommended the expulsion of 46 students for involvement in various acts of misconduct in breach of their sworn matriculation oath.

The Senate at its 175th regular meeting also approved that five other students be rusticated for one semester, while the cases of three others involved in sundry offences be retried, while seven students were exonerated, discharged and acquitted.

UniAbuja spokesman, Habib Yakoob, in a statement, yesterday, said the expelled students cut across several departments.

“While 15 of the students were in their 400 level; 20 were in 300 level; eight, 200 level; and three, 100 level,” he said.

He said the affected students have been directed to handover any university property in their possession, including identity cards to their heads of department and unit, and also advised to vacate the campus immediately.

Yakoob restated the university’s unwavering determination to protect its values, and strongly warns students to respect and uphold their matriculation oath as they would be held accountable whenever they breach it.