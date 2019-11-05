Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has announced that henceforth, entrepreneurship would be compulsory for all students of the school.

The school said the decision was part of steps to make students acquire skills and knowledge that would help them remain relevant in global economy that is ruled by knowledge and skills.

Its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, disclosed the information at an interaction with education reporters in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the institution has strengthened its chances of making major foreign languages available for students and also leverage on other opportunities to give them trainings that would make them global citizens.

He said that being a university located at the federal capital of Nigeria, it will maintain its culture of spreading admission opportunities into the institution particularly to educationally disadvantage states like Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara, amongst others.

Prof. Na’Allah also revealed that 49 out of the 50 programmes being run in the school have full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant bodies, except Library and Information Science, which started in 2016 and is expected to pass the hurdle in December 2019.

The Vice Chancellor further revealed that the University has entered into an agreement with a Chinese company to begin a programme in Railway Engineering.

“We are going to begin a programme on railway technology, not the colonial locomotive railway. We are partnering with a Chinese company and also work with NUC in the design of the syllabus.

“Additionally, we would soon work out a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to develop programmes in forensic accounting and forensic science in collaboration with an India-based university to tackle financial crime in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Director, school of advanced and basic remedial studies, Prof. Abdul Buba, said the University has secured approval from Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) to begin sale of form from the 2019/2020 session, and disassociated the University from the admission offered into the programme in 2018.