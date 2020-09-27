Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of professor and four to the rank of Associate professor with effect from 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The promotion was as a result of favourable external assessment report of their publications.

UniAbuja spokesman, Dr. Habib Yakob, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, indicated that the approval was given at the 87th Regular meeting of the Governing Council held on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th September 2020.

The statement said the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, described their promotion as testimony for their hard work and dedication to scholarship.