From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised the alarm that some universities have engaged in illegal admissions that are not recognised by the apex tertiary institutions admission body.

its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja warned such institutions, including the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), to desist from such actions and make immediate refund to candidates who they might have collected acceptance fees from.

JAMB insisted that all admissions must be conducted by Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) which guarantees transparency and credibility in the admission process.

The statement read: “The attention of JAMB has been drawn to the illegitimate admissions purportedly being conducted by some universities, including the University of Abuja.

“These universities have been reported to be issuing admission letters to candidates without recourse to the Board.

“It is, therefore, pertinent to state that such admissions that have not been proposed, approved nor accepted on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) are null and void, and as such, asking hapless candidates to pay acceptance fees for such admissions that had not been processed through CAPS amounts to illegality.”

UniAbuja spokesman, Habib Yakoob, could not be reached for reaction to JAMB’s allegations as he unable to pick calls as at the time of press.