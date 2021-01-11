From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has entered into agreement with Diabetes Africa, a network of health professionals, which will enable it establish a top-class educational programme on diabetes education which, expectedly, will improve the quality of care offered to diabetes patients across Africa.

The programme will lead to the award of Master’s degree in diabetes education by the UniAbuja, with support from Diabetes Africa in the form of experience, expertise and fundraising.

Spokesman of the institution, Dr. Habib Yakoob, in a statement explained that the partnership will also address the dearth of Diabetologists and other health care professionals who play critical role in the study and management of diabetes.

UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said the feat has made UniAbuja a pacesetter in the diabetes education programme.

CEO of Diabetes Africa, Dr. Greg Tracz, lauded the commitment of UniAbuja to the venture, pointing out that COVID-19 had shown the world that the dichotomy between communicable and non-communicable diseases need to be surmounted.