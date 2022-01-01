From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Governing Council of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has approved the promotion of 118 staff comprising 43 lecturers and 75 non-teaching staff.

UniAbuja spokesman, Dr. Habib Yakoob, in a statement on Saturday, said the approval of the promotion was given at the 91st Regular meeting of Council held on 2nd and 3rd December, 2021, in Abuja.

He confirmed that four of the academic staff were promoted to the rank of professor, 10 others were promoted to the rank of Associate professor, 19 promoted to the position of senior lecturer, four to lecturer 1, and six to lecturer 11.

He said the promotion to the rank of professor followed the receipt of favourable external assessment report of publications.

He said the new professors include Dr. Oluwafemi Rufus Adebisi (Animal Science); Dr. Isa Mohammed Abdullahi (Public Administration); Dr. Jude Nduka Omeje (Veterinary Medicine) and Dr. Sulaiman Alabi Yusuf (Linguistics).

“Similarly, out of the 75 non-teaching staff in the list, nine were promoted from Senior Assistant Registrar to Principal Assistant Registrar; six were principal executive officers, 15 higher executive officers, and 20 secretarial officers. There were also 15 technologists and 10 staff from the Accounting unit,” he explained.

Vice- Chancellor of UniAbuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who congratulated them on the promotion explained that their elevation was a testimony to their continued dedication, hard work and discipline.

Prof. Na’Allah said that UniAbuja management, with the support and guidance of the Council, was determined to ensure that no staff who merits promotion was ever denied such a privilege for whatever reason.

He said: “At UniAbuja, hard work, integrity and dedication of staff to duty mean a lot to us. So, we shall continue to provide enabling environment to staff to work harder, be more dutiful, and be able to carry out their responsibilities with utmost integrity, so as to help us achieve our dream of joining the league of world-class universities.”