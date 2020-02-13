Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Prof Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, announced on Thursday that no fewer than 10,331 students would participate in the 24th convocation of the university on Saturday.

Prof Na’Allah explained that the rise in the figure compared to previous exercises was as a result of some students who were omitted from the previous convocations due to one academic challenge or the other, adding that most of the graduands are from the Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education (CDLCE).

He disclosed that 26 students made First Class honours, 866 students Second Class (upper division), 2,317 students Second Class (lower-division), 339 Third Class, while 52 students would graduate with Pass.

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, and two others would also be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees in recognition of their outstanding roles in national development.

The VC told reporters at a pre-convocation press conference at the permanent site of the school in Abuja that the remarkable part of the event is that the graduates would receive their certificates on the convocation ground.

He congratulated the graduands and asked them to be good ambassadors of the school wherever they find themselves in the future.

The Vice-Chancellor restated his commitment to the transformation of the school by making it a national and international reference point for quality education.

He said that in his past few months as the Vice-Chancellor he has introduced great transformational policies that would redefine university education and impart greater knowledge and skills to students to make them global citizens.

“Henceforth, our students would be compelled to pick up a foreign language as a compulsory course. In addition to that, entrepreneurship has also become a must for all students among several other life-transforming initiatives that would adequately prepare our students for the 21st-century world of works,” Prof Na’Allah stated.