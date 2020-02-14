Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’ Allah, yesterday, announced that no fewer than 10,331 students would participate in the 24th convocation of the university.

A breakdown of the graduants showed that 26 students made first class, 866 second class upper division, 2,317second class lower division, 339 third class, while 52 students came out with passes.

Prof. Na’ Allah, at a press briefing, explained that the increase in the number of students graduating in 2020, as against previous exercises, was due to the omission of some students from previous exercises as well as some candidates from the Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education (CDLCE).

The VC said the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, and two others would be given honorary doctorate degree in recognition of their outstanding roles in national development.

He said graduants would receive their certificates on the convocation ground even as he tasked them to be good ambassadors of the school wherever they found themselves in future.

He reiterated his commitment to the transformation of the school by raising the standard and quality of education.

He said that in his past few months as the Vice Chancellor, he introduced great transformational policies that would impacting greater knowledge and skills to students.

“Henceforth, our students would be compelled to pick up a foreign language as a compulsory course. In addition to that, entrepreneurship has also become a must for all students among several other life transforming initiatives that would adequately prepare our students for 21st century world of works,” he said.