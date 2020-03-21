Fred Ezeh, Abuja

University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has suspended 24 students indefinitely for alleged involvement in in cultsim.

Out of the 24 suspended students, who cut across various faculties including Science, Arts, Social Science. Seven were in 400 level, 10 in 300 level, six in 200 level and one spill-over student.

Spokesman of the school, Dr. Habib Yakoob, said in a statement released in Abuja, that suspension was approved by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah.

The Vice Chancellor, said he relied on the University Law clearly spelt out to the students during their orientation exercise, and for which a matriculation oath was taken. He also directed that students be made to appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

He said: “Police on 15th March, 2020 arrested 46 students suspected to be cult members, following a tip-off from the University Safety Office in close collaboration with the community vigilantes, while they were planning to conduct initiation in Gwako Village along Gwagwalada Road, Abuja.”

“This is the first batch of the arrested students to be suspended by the university management over cult related cases.”

The University Management reiterated that it has zero tolerance for cultism and other related misconduct in the University, and is determined to, after due diligence, punish any staff or student who violates the university rules and regulations.

It also urged students to be vigilant at all times and accordingly report any suspicious activities within the university that could undermine the safety and peaceful co-existence of its members.

“The University administration assures students and staff of the university of its maximum protection, and that measures have been put in place to arrest any other suspect to serve as deterrent to others.”

It also urged students to be vigilant at all times and accordingly report any suspicious activities within the university that could undermine the safety and peaceful co-existence of its members.

It assured students and staff of the university of its maximum protection, and that measures have been put in place to arrest any other suspect to serve as deterrent to others.