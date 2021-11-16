From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The management of the University of Benin on Monday said that the institution would graduate 282 First Class students from the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, made the announcement in Benin while reeling out activities for the 46th and 47th combined convocation ceremonies, 51st Founders’ Day and Golden Jubilee Awards.

Former national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Ibadan, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, Lt. General Theophillus Danjuma, are among five notable Nigerians to be honoured with honorary doctorate degrees.

They are to be honoured with Doctor of Science and Doctor of Letters, respectively.

Others are Natalia Kanem (Doctor of Science), Oluwakemi Pinheiro, (Doctor of Law) and Thomas Ilube (Doctor of Science).

Prof. Salami said the two sessions had to be compressed even at great stress to the lecturers and students in order to ensure the students graduated as planned and that no students lost any year.

