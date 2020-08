Tony Osauzo, Benin

The University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo, is already agog fo‎r the flag off of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the September 19 governorship election.

At the moment, the atmosphere at the Complex is like carnival, with dancers and drummers entertaining the tumultuous crowd at the venue.

Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries are still being expected for the campaign to officially commence.