Lagos branch of the University of Benin Alumni Association (UBAA), holds its annual Awards and Dinner to honour deserving members Sunday, December at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Brigadier-General Felix Efe Edafioghor, former recipient of the prestigious award will chair the event.

Nominees are Prof. Emeritus Osato Giwa Osagie, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka (MD/CEO, United Bank for Africa), Dr. (Mrs) Rametu Omamegbe Momodu (Deputy Director, NAFDAC), Mr. Samuel Amoforitse (GM, Manufacturing, UAC Foods), Mr. Amechi Felix Okwose (MD/CEO, Lubeserve Engineering Ltd), Mr. Taye Ige (MD/CEO HotsSports Media Group) and Mr. Kingston Chikwendu (Manager Legal, DPR).

Others include are Mr. Emmanuel Oriazuwa Esq. (Principal Partner, Oriazuwa and Associates), Rev. Ighoruemu Agofure (FIRS, Festac) Mr. Ejiro Omonode (CEO, MasterSports), Pharm Derrick Osundu (Head, Sales and Marketing, GreenLife Pharmaceuticals) and Pharm Oluwuezi Alloy (MD/CEO, Blueveld Nig. Ltd).

Chairman of the Lagos branch, Pharm. Stephen Onojomete said: “the award is for members who have excelled in their professions and have contributed immensely to national growth and to UNIBEN Alumni, in particular.”