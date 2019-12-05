Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Management of the University of Benin, has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs) Benedicta Adeola Ehanire as the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Ehanire’s appointment was conveyed in a press statement dated December 4, 2019 and signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mrs. O.A Oshodin.

The statement said the appointment has been approved by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Mrs) Lilian Salami.

Born in Benin City into the Benin royal family, Dr. Ehanire is a broadcaster of repute and she retired from the Nigerian Television Authority as Manager News and Current Affairs in 2015.

She holds a Ph.D in English and was until her appointment a lecturer in the department of English and literature of the university, the statement said.