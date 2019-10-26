Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Governing Council of the University of Benin, has appointed Prof. (Mrs) Lilian Imuetinyan Salami as the 10th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Her appointment which was announced at the end of the council’s 157th regular meeting which held on Friday, makes her the second female‎ vice-chancellor of the institution, after Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the University of Benin, Dr. Michael Osasuyi, Prof. Mrs. Salami is a Professor of Home Economics/Nutrition Education.

Born on August 8th, 1956 in Jos, Plateau State, Prof. Salami hails from Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

She joined the services of the University of Benin in 1994 as a senior lecturer having gained teaching experiences in several universities within Nigeria and the United States of America and rose through the ranks to become a professor in. 2005.

She has occupied various positions in the university such as Head of Department, Director, General Studies and Part-time, member of Governing Council, Dean, Faculty of Education, among others.

Professor Salami is currently the Director-General/Chief Executive of National Institute of Home Economics, Home Economics Professional Association of Nigeria and Honorary Fellow, Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria.

According the statement, Prof. Salami’s appointment takes effect from 2nd of December.