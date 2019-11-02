Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Management of the University of Benin has banned all social activities on campus following the killing of a 200-level student simply identified as Aficionado.

‎The student was reportedly shot dead last Friday at about 6 pm in a suspected cult related attack during the jean carnival organised for final-year students of the Faculty of Arts at the Twin-Lecture Theatre of the Ugbowo campus of the University.

The killing of the student was said to have caused panic as students scampered for safety when they heard gunshots.

His body was later found lying on the ground.

Spokesman of the University, Mr. Micheal Osasuyi, said measures have been taken to avert reprisal attacks, adding that security agents have been placed on red alert.

‎Many students of the University have reportedly fled their hostels following the incident, even as heavy security has been noticed around the campus.