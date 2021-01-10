Catholic priest, St. Albert Catholic church, Ugbowo campus,University of Benin, Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan, yesterday, spoke of plans by the parish to establish temporary mini quarantine to check the spread of COVID-19 as students are expected to resume january 19.

Addressing members of his congregation at the church service yesterday, Obinyan charged them to observe safety protocols established for the pandemic which had entered a second wave, stressing that observation of safety measures like wearing of face masks, physical distancing and others would be more strict as students resume.

“Students are coming from all over the world, we are all going to be in this same hall so anything we are asked to do, just bear with equanimity.

“Let us not jeopardise ourselves because we also have elderly people here who have underlying ailments and God is protecting them, we cannot invite them here and expose them.