Tony Osauzo, Benin

Barely two weeks after two students, one from the University of Lagos and the other in a secondary school, reportedly committed suicide by taking Sniper insecticide, a 21-year-old University of Benin student identified as Miss Christbel Omoremime Buoro has also died by suicide.

The body of the 300-level student of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science was said to have been discovered on Tuesday evening in her hostel at Plot 4, Uwaifo Lane, Newton Street, Ekosodin by the university fence.

The undergraduate who reportedly linked her suicide with a break-up with her boyfriend, was said to have indicated that in the suicide note she‎ left behind.

An empty sachet of Klin detergent was said to have been found at the spot Christabel reportedly drank the deadly substance with a bottle of Sprite.

It was learnt that the policemen that came to evacuate her body were furious after reading her suicide note loudly to people to hear.

Although it was further gathered she exonerated her roommates from her death, policemen from the Ugbowo Police Station are said they had invited two persons for questioning over the content of the suicide note.