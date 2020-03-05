Tony Osauzo, Benin

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin has described the abduction of four lecturers and 11 students of the institution as a sign of failed national security.

The union in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Professor Monday Omoregie and secretary, Dr. Fabian Amaechina, said insecurity has the capacity of crippling the entire education system which is already traumatised.

It, therefore, called on security agencies to wake up to the responsibility of securing the Nigerian community because development will be impossible without security.

According to the ASUU, the unseriousness with which the security apparatus is treating matters of national security is alarming and must not be allowed to continue, adding that this type of undesirable development has the tendency of crippling research, which is at the heart of development.

“It is a virus that needs to be exterminated because of the negative multiplier effect it can have on education and the larger development of the nation. If researches and field works cannot go on because of the challenge of insecurity, then the educational sector and the whole concept of national development will be on borrowed time,” the statement said.

It noted that apart from having the negative potential of lowering the quality of manpower produced by the universities, the larger picture is that it has the capacity of crippling the entire educational system. The larger consequences will be utterly grievous.

The union recalled that it has repeatedly called on the government to pay adequate attention to the educational sector but the call has fallen on deaf ears to the detriment of the nation, stressing that the dimension of onslaught by criminals against university staff and students deepens the crisis confronting the Nigerian educational system.

It, however, recognised the role played by the Ikpesi community who rose to the challenge by responding in a way that resulted in the rescue of the abducted students and their lecturers.

“We salute the community’s courage and patriotism and recommend their action to other besieged communities. Their reaction only proves that we are stronger together. Perhaps, but for their role and support, it would have been a tale of woes,” the statement said.