Ngozi Nwoke

The University of Benin recently matriculated 319 new students into various programmes in affiliation with the Federal College of Education Technical (FCE T), Akoka, Lagos.

UNIBEN management used the occasion to state that it will continuously aim at being the best and remain the most sought-after university in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIBEN, Prof Lilian Salami, who was represented by Prof Osamede Omorogiuwa said the university remains one of the best based on the statistics of admissions which indicate that a large number of students picked the university.

Prof Salami disclosed this at the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony in which 319 undergraduates were admitted for various degree programmes in affiliation with FCE (T), Akoka.

The VC urged the students to obey the laws of the university, adding ‘’it is a rare privilege to be admitted into the prestigious institution as many applicants were denied the opportunity due to their poor performance.

Provost of FCE (T), Dr. Ademola Azeez, sought for a continuing synergy between the university and the college to achieve successful academic development of the new students.

Azeez said: “The university and college will provide qualitative science and vocational technology education to the new students which will impact knowledge and improve the society. It is pertinent for both institutions to begin a collaborative approach that will ensure academic excellence.”

He also assured parents that the college will make efforts in providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning, as well as support the students to achieve success in their academic pursuits.

“I want to congratulate the 319 students, among who were offered the opportunity to acquire a Bachelor of Science degree, Bachelor of Arts degree, and a degree in Education from the University of Benin, in affiliation with the Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka.”

Responding on behalf of the matriculating students, the President of Degree Students Association, Mr. Omotola Adewale, described the opportunity as a lifetime achievement and called on the new students to be focused and law-abiding to avoid any forms of sanctions.

“Let me enjoin you to shun all forms of social vices such as cultism, sexual misbehaviour, indecent dressing, examination malpractice, thuggery, fraudulent acts and other nefarious activities which may mar your bright future. It is expected that you allow these obligations to guide your conduct throughout your stay in the university,” he said.