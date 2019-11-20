Tony Osauzo, Benin

The immediate past Director, World Health Organization (WHO) Centre for Programme of International Medicine Monitoring, Uppsala in Sweden, Prof. Ivor Ralph Edwards, has rated the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Medical School as the best medical school in Nigeria.

He stated this yesterday while delivering UNIBEN 45th Convocation lecture titled: “Being a Professional Individual in Society at the University’s main auditorium in Benin City.

Edwards, tasked the management of the Nigerian Universities to improve in the healthcare education, learning and training of Postgraduate medicine to the highest level and other Professionals to work in the field of medicine safety.

He assured that the measure will help to protect future generations from added burden of fraudulent and suboptimal treatments, and medication error.

“I gather that the University of Benin has the best medical School in Nigeria.

“As of this date, to my knowledge, there is no University in Nigeria training Postgraduate students in the field of Pharmacovigilance, also known as drug safety.

“I am delighted that that the University of Benin has already initiated steps with the support from Uppsula Monitoring Centre (UMC), Sweden” towards the commencement of Pharmacovigilance training”, Edwards said.

He therefore, sued for cooperation among academia in knowledge transfer and skills for a safer medical treatment in Nigeria and elsewhere.