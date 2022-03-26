From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The management of the University of Benin has ordered the institution’s flag to be flown at half mast in honour of its late former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, who died on Friday at the age of 89 years.

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Professor Lilian Salami, while mourning the death of Prof. Alele-Williams on behalf of the governing council, management, staff, alumni and students of the University, described the late former and first female vice-chancellor as an iconic giant who broke the glass ceiling for other women to blossom.

She said having spoken with her daughter, Orode Doherty, to commisserate with the family, she was consoled that the late Professor of Mathematics is being celebrated, rather than mourned.

Professor Salami prays that God will rest the soul of the former vice-chancellor peacefully and comfort her loved ones.

A statement by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, said a condolence register in honour of Professor Alele- Williams will be opened at the Vice Chancellor’s office.

Similarly, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

The governor, in a statement, described her as an Amazon, who tread where others dreaded, hailing her unmatched devotion to national development.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the sad news of the passing of renowned academic and administrator, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams”, he said.

The governor said Prof. Alele-Williams was a thoroughbred academician who throughout her life left an indelible mark of dutiful service, hard work, diligence and determination.

“As the first female Nigerian to earn a doctorate degree in mathematics, Prof. Alele-Williams was a woman of many firsts. She shattered the glass ceiling and didn’t look back thereafter.

“When she became the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) – at the time the first ever female Vice Chancellor of a Nigerian university – she shone brightly as a fearless administrator and restored sanity to the higher institution during a period of social upheaval.

“Prof. Alele-Williams will be remembered for her insight, dedication to duty and courage as well as her commitment to breaking barriers limiting advancement of women in uncharted territories”, the statement added.

The governor commiserated with the Alele-Williams family, praying that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Professor Grace Alele-Williams was paternally from Sobe in Edo State, materally from Itsekiri in Delta State and married to a Yoruba.