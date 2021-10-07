From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has reacted to the allegation of rape levelled against Dr Bode Ekundayo‎, a senior lecturer in the Department of English and Literature, Faculty of Arts, of the institution.

Dr Ekundayo was alleged to have locked in a 400-level student who was said to have gone to his office to submit her final year project for several hours and raped her.

University authorities said in a statement that a ‘security report of preliminary investigation into alleged rape and detention of a 400 Level female student of the Department of English and Literature, University of Benin, by a lecturer in the Department has been submitted to the Management of the University.’

The statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, added that ‘considering the gravity of the allegations and legal issues involved, the matter has been referred to the police for further investigation.

‘Management is, however, not oblivious of its responsibility of ensuring proper conduct by both staff and students of the University.

‘Accordingly, Management has directed that the lecturer, Dr. Bode Steve Ekundayo, be issued with a query and placed on interdiction pending the conclusion of investigations by the police.

‘These are in line with internal mechanisms as contained in the Regulations Governing the Service of Senior Staff of the University, 2017.

‘Management assures staff, students, parents and other stakeholders that investigations will be pursued to its logical conclusion to ensure that justice is served,’ the statement read.

