The power‎ of the people prevailed yesterday evening, when students of the University of Benin in their thousands, forced the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lilian Salami, to reverse Senate earlier order closing down the institution.

Recall that management of the University had Tuesday night announced the closure of the institution indefinitely following students’ protest over N20,000 penalty for late payment of school fees. The decision‎ was endorsed by the

University‎ Senate yesterday (Wednesday).

But deter‎mined to conquer their ‘Oppressors’, the students led by former Student Union leaders of various tertiary institutions from the South-South, forced the Vice-Chancellor from her residence to the main gate of Uniben, where she was compelled to renounce decisions closing the University and imposing penalty fee for late payment of school fees.

Consequently, the Vice Chancellor announced the re-opening of the University today (Thurday), just as she apologised to the students, who demanded for the removal of the University PRO, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire and the Dean of Students of the institution.

The usually tough-talking Professor Salami was a pitiable sight to behold in the midst of students yesterday, as she shivered and fidgeted while reversing the University’s earlier decisions under duress.

Pix caption. Students of Uniben yesterday at the main gate of the University.

