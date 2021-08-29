From Tony Osauzo, Benin
The management of University of Benin (UNIBEN) and the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Reprentives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, have described the death of Nigerian highlife music icon, Sir Victor Uwaifo, as a huge loss to the entertainment industry.
They said the demise of the Edo-born entertainer has left a void that would be difficult to fill in the industry.
Specifically, the Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN, Prof. Lilian Salami, in a statement, said the university community will miss Uwaifo’s uncommon mastery of the Arts.
“The shocking and wicked news reached us of the loss of a legend and great son of Benin Kingdom.
“Our most painful and heartfelt Condolences go to his family, Edo State, the University community, his friends and loved ones.
“Sir Professor Victor Uwaifo (MON) was our 2nd Uniben Alumni Honorary Graduate, May his good soul rest In Peace. The University of Benin Community will dearly miss his uncommon mastery of the Arts.
“We pray God to grant us all the will to bear this great irreplaceable loss”, the statement added.
On his part, Idahosa said the entertainment industry has lost a legend.
In a statement signed by his media aide, Friday Aghedo, the lawmaker added further that Edo and Nigeria at large have lost a legend in the iconic musician.
He described Uwaifo as a pride of Edo in the Nigeria creative industry.
“Sir Victor Uwaifo was a musical export, Edo’s pride in the creative industry and a great patriot.
“Indeed we’ve lost one of the very best old wine in the creative industry. Though he’s gone but his music will speak well of his legacies”, Idahosa said.
Similarly, Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has described the death of Prof. Victor Uwaifo as the end of an era in the African, Nigerian and Edo Musical scene.
“The death of Sir Victor Uwaifo has suddenly closed an era in the African, Nigerian and Edo musical scene. He brought pride and glory to old Bendel and Edo State, as a worthy son and Ambassador through his magnetic live performances”, Shaibu said in a condolence message to mourn the global musical legend.
He added: “Edo State has lost not just a musical and artistic legend, but a great institution has fallen from us at a time the Nigerian youth needs more of his mentorship and experiences.
“Language was the source of Prof. Sir Victor Uwaifo’s fame; besides, his musical talent, the density and immensity of his artistic works, tourist outfit and love for creative arts were perhaps the major things that trade marked him.
“Adieu to the father of undiluted sounds and an all – rounder. A legendary Nigerian musician, writer, sculptor, and musical instrument inventor, who played virtually all instruments with all humility, in spite of his sound education as a PH.D holder in Architectural sculpture. He was indeed blessed on every side”.
The deputy governor while expressing shock over Uwaifo’s death said: “Our illustrious son was a cultural Icon who accomplished many feats in various spheres of life. He was a First Class graduate. He was the first Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria. He was the first winner of a gold disc in Africa. A renowned teacher and Mentor.
He prayed the good Lord to give Sir Victor Uwaifo’s immediate family, close associates, the musical and academic Community, as well as friends and well wishes, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
Until his death, Prof. Victor Uwaifo taught Visual Art the University of Benin and was a visiting Professor to some American Universities.
