From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The management of University of Benin (UNIBEN) and the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Reprentives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, have described the death of Nigerian highlife music icon, Sir Victor Uwaifo, as a huge loss to the entertainment industry.

They said the demise of the Edo-born entertainer has left a void that would be difficult to fill in the industry.

Specifically, the Vice Chancellor ‎of UNIBEN, Prof. Lilian Salami,‎ in a statement, said the university community will miss Uwaifo’s uncommon mastery of the Arts.

“The shocking and wicked news reached us of the loss of a legend and great son of Benin Kingdom.

“Our most painful and heartfelt Condolences go to his family, Edo State, the University community, his friends and loved ones.

“Sir Professor Victor Uwaifo (MON) was our 2nd Uniben Alumni Honorary Graduate, May his good soul rest In Peace. The University of Benin Community will dearly miss his uncommon mastery of the Arts.

“We pray God to grant us all the will to bear this great irreplaceable loss”, the statement‎ added.

On his part, Idahosa said the entertainment industry has lost a legend.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Friday Aghedo, the lawmaker added further that Edo and Nigeria at large have lost a legend in the iconic musician.

He described Uwaifo as a pride of Edo in the Nigeria creative industry.

“Sir Victor Uwaifo was a musical export, Edo’s pride in the creative industry and a great patriot.

“Indeed we’ve lost one of the very best old wine in the creative industry. Though he’s gone but his music will speak well of his legacies”, Idahosa said.