From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The management of the University of Benin has announced‎ the closure of the institution following students’ protest over a N20,000 late school fees payment levy‎.

The students had on Monday protested the levy at the two campuses of the University, blocking the Ugbowo end of the Benin-Lagos road and Ekhehuan road, respectively, thereby creating vehicular traffic gridlock and forcing commuters to be stranded.

Consequently, the University in a statement Tuesday night said the Vice Chancellor has reviewed the agitation by a section of the students’ body and‎ after due consultation, and in the overall interest of the general students’ body, has on behalf of Senate, approved the closure of the University with immediate effect.

‘This is based on security reports to avoid the students’ action being hijacked by hoodlums and thereby prevent any form of breakdown of law and order within and outside the campuses of the University.

‘Accordingly, all students are to vacate the hostels and the University premises not later than 12 noon on Wednesday 15th, September 2021.’

In another statement, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, said the Senate of the University has met, virtually, and authorised the closure of the University with immediate effect following two days of protest by students of the University over late school fees payment levy.

She‎ said the action was taken due to security advice and also to prevent the escalation of the protest, which was already being hijacked by external forces.

The statement added that the students would be called to the school as soon as it was right to do so.

