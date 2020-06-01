Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 22-year old 100 level student of the Department of Microbiology of the University of Benin, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, has been reportedly attacked and gang-raped to death by yet to be identified assailants in a church in Benin City.

She was reportedly hit with a fire extinguisher cylinder after she was gang-raped in her church last Wednesday where she had gone to read and left for dead by her assailants.

She was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where she reportedly died yesterday.

The incident happened inside the Ikpoba Hill branch of Redeemed Christian Church of God, in Benin, and the news of her attack was first published in the newsletter of the Students Union Government (SUG), of the University. It was learnt that on the fateful day, the church security officer had gone to collect keys to the church from its keeper when he was told that there was someone already in the church.

He was said to have got to the church only to find the girl in critical condition and in a pool of her own blood with the blood-stained fire extinguisher cylinder near her. After careful observation, the girl was noticed to have moved her hand and she was rushed to the hospital where she faintly explained what happened to her in the course of treating her before she died.

The management of University of Benin while confirming the death in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, said losing a child at this time compounds the hardship brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to Miss Omozuwa’s death. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said in a statement yesterday that the governor has mandated the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other relevant security agencies to fish out the culprits, who perpetuated the dastardly act and bring them to justice.

“The governor is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. We have been in consultation with the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and have mandated thorough investigation of the matter to ensure that those who are responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice”, the statement said. It stressed that the state government would ensure that the full weight of the law run its course and that the Violence Against Persons (VAP) Law and other such laws related to rape and sexual abuse are exploited to get justice for the deceased.”