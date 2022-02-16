From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

University of Benin (UNIBEN) students staged a protest on Wednesday over the four-week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Recall that the strike commenced on Monday, February 14, 2022,‎ by lecturers in public Universities, is aimed at compelling the Federal Government to meet their demands including the non-implementation of the 2009 Academic earned allowances and other issues of concern.

Investigation showed that security agents were drafted to the scene to clear the bonfire on the Benin-Lagos express road which was blocked by the aggrieved students and ensure that hoodlums do not hijack the protest.

The protest, however, caused a gridlock on the highway, even as road users and travellers were trapped for a few hours.

The students stated that they decided to protest to draw the Federal Government’s attention to their plights.

They also appealed to the Federal Government to grant ASUU the request in order for the strike not to disrupt their academic calendar.

A management staff of the University said: The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Lilian Salami, had said that she has not been formally notified of ASUU’s strike.

‘This prompted ASUU, UNIBEN Chapter, meeting on the same day. The Campus has been peaceful despite the protest,’ he added.

Another source said there were lectures yesterday (Tuesday), ‘but the strike started taking its toll today (Wednesday).’

Earlier, Dr Emmanuel Osodeke, President of the ASUU, made the position of the union known at a Press Conference on Monday after a two-day meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC).

Last week, the leadership of the union sensitized and mobilised its members and students across all Universities on the need to show understanding.

National Association of Nigerian Students on Monday condemned the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Mr Asefon Sunday, President of the association, in a press statement, expressed ‘great disappointment’ at the ‘comprehensive and total’ four-week strike declared by ASUU.

But the Federal Government in response to the strike, denied knowledge of the strike by ASUU.