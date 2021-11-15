From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Ibadan, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, Lt- General Theophilus Danjuma are among five notable Nigerians to be honoured with Honorary Doctorate Degrees by the University of Benin.

They are to be honoured with Doctor of Science and Doctor of Letters, respectively.

Others are Dr. Natalia Kanem (Doctor of Science), Mr. Oluwakemi Pinheiro, SAN (Doctor of Law) and Dr. Thomas Ilube, (Doctor of Science).

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lilian I. Salami, disclosed this yesterday in Benin City while reeling out activities of events to mark its 46th and 47th Convocation, 51st Founders’ Day and golden jubilee awards ceremonies of the institution.

She said the university has operated the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions on a relatively hitch-free, post COVID-19 and ASUU industrial action disruptions.

Professor Salami explained that the two sessions had to be compressed, even at great stress to the lecturers and students in order to ensure that the students graduated as planned and that no students lost any year.

She disclosed that the 2018/2019 academic sessions produced 8,996 successful graduands while for the 2019/2020 session, 8,521 graduands made it to the finishing line.

Professor Salami, further announced that the 2018/2019 academic session produced 125 First Class, 2,794 Second Class Upper, 4,950 Second Class Lower, 287 Third Class and one Pass Degree while the 2019/2020 academic session produced 157 First Class, 2,631Second Class Upper, 5,248 Second Class Lower, 118 Third Class and 21 with Pass Degrees.

She said the institution under her leadership has witnessed tremendous growth in the years under review and urged Nigerians to support her to make the institution greater than the way it was.

“There are many more achievements that we may not cover in this briefing.

“We urge you as friends and watchdogs of the society to continue to take positive interest in our university and to support all that we are doing to re-write the history of the university positively”, she said.

