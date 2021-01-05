From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has said academic activities for the 2019/2020 session would resume on February 1, 2021.

Public Relations Officer for the school, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, in a statement, said the 2019/2020 semester would run until April 1.

“For the 2020/2021 amended calendar, fresh students are to undergo on-line clearance from April 5,” he said.

He said the decision to reopen the school was reached during a meeting of the Senate held, yesterday.

Tertiary institutions across the country had suspended academic activities in March 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.