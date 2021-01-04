From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has said academic activities for the 2019/2020 session will resume on February 1.

In a statement issued by the school’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the 2019/2020 Semester is expected to run until the 1st of April, 2021.

‘For the 2020/2021 amended calendar, fresh students are to under-go on-line clearance from April 5th,’ the statement read.

It added that the decision for the school reopening was reached during a meeting of the university’s senate held on Monday.

Tertiary institutions across the country had suspended academic activities in March 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, which also coincided with the Federal Government’s inability to meet Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) demands