From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami, yesterday, raised the alarm over gully erosion ravaging the institution, saying that if urgent action is not taken, in the next rainy season, the institution might loss some of its buildings to the erosion.

She disclosed that officials of the Edo State government government and the World Bank have visited the site, adding that plans are on top gear to also bring the issue before the presidency.

‎Speaking to journalists as part of activities to mark her two years in office, the Vice Chancellor said lack of manpower was one the challenges confronting the institution.

She explained that in order to make up for the shortages of teaching staff in the University, 300 non teaching staff were trained and converted into teaching staff to augument for the shortfall because the federal government has not lifted the embargo on employment.

‎On the alleged rape case of a female student in the institution, Prof. Salami said the case has been reported to the police who are yet to come up with their findings, stressing that the management of the institution was particular about the aspect of forcefully locking up the female student by the lecturer.

She vowed that when the police are done with their findings and the result is out, actions taken against the lecturer would be made public.

She also spoke on the issue of powering the university with light and said the university is working on its power plant to produce electricity for the institution.

She explained that the project was stalled because the contractor provided used transformer as new one to installed but was rejected by the institution.

