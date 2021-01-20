‎From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Contrary to the directive of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, requesting all Federal educational institutions to resum e last Monday, January 18, 2021, the management of the University of Benin announced yesterday that its resumption date would depend on when Edo State government okays resumption schools in the state. ‎The University in a statement signed by its Acting Registrar, Mr. Clarkson Ehigiator, said since the institution is located in Benin City, it must adhere to all directives of the Edo State Government. ‎”The Management of the University of Benin acknowledges the sacrifices made by our own dear students and their parents during this most challenging period.

“The University of Benin as a Federal Institution, located in Benin City, must adhere to all directives of the Edo State Government. The Governor of the state announced the postponement of Schools resumption from the 18th of January, 2021 which will be reviewed on the 1st of February, 2021.

“Students of the University of Benin are, therefore, not expected in the halls of residence on the 30th of January nor be present physically on the 1st of February, 2021 while Management awaits a new Edo State Government’s directive.

“The Academic Calendar remains unchanged as on-line classes will fully commence.

“The University’s Management is committed to ensuring the provision of quality education to our own dear students without compromising on our collective safety. Management also recognises that students are eager to return to school for their academic activities and assures that all things possible are being done to actualise that objective as the interest of the students remains paramount”, the statement said.