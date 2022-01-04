The Management of the University of Calabar has announced a new date for the commencement of examination as well as closure of the school charges payment and course registration portals.

Examination will now commence from Wednesday 19th of January, 2022 and the Fee and Course Registration Portals will be closed on midnight of Saturday 15th January, 2022.

A release issued by the University Management and made available to the Public Relations Unit has accordingly called on students to ensure that payment of School Charges and relevant dues are observed before the portals are closed

The release which stated that students must register courses before exams, added that registration is per course. Examination attendance list will be generated only for the students who have duly registered their courses.

The release further reminded students that registration is done essentially online using the link http://unicalexams.edu.ng/login and not with lecturers or by cash payment as online registration of courses offered by the students is FREE.

Students are advised for their own interest to make good use of the magnanimity of extension by the administration arising from the plea of the President of SUG to complete the registration of their courses.

The release equally directed that Heads of Departments and Course Coordinators should upload all outstanding results of students to enable them register or risk being sanctioned.

According to the release, students who fail to meet the deadline for registration will have to defer their admission for the session.