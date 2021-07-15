The University of Calabar has bagged an award of excellence from the office of the Commonwealth Auditors-General for contributing to the body of knowledge in Auditing.

The award was conferred on the Institution in conjunction with Good News International Consultants during the 3rd Commonwealth Internal-Auditors Conference for all Commonwealth Universities where the University of Calabar was recognized for consistently participating in the International Conferences of the body.

It is worthy to note that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, in keeping with the consistent tradition, had approved the Director of Audit, Mr. Nicholas I. Agbors attendance as the Institutions delegate for the last conference with the theme: Post Covid-19 and Effectiveness of Auditing the Public Universities: Lesson, Opportunities and Strategic Direction.

The body also recognizes and appreciates the University of Calabar for always partnering in knowledge contribution in ensuring effectiveness in service delivery during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The well attended conference drew delegates from public and private sector organizations in many nations including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Niger, Cameroon, Kenya and Nigeria.

