The University of Calabar has begun the fumigation of the institution’s environment in preparation for resumption of academic activities on Oct. 17.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, who inspected the exercise on Saturday in Calabar, said the fumigation would include the hostels, classroom blocks and all administrative offices.

She said that with the announcement of resumption of academic activities on Oct. 17 by the university’s senate, there was need to clear all the bushes and fumigate the environment.

Obi also said that during the period of the eight months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the institution was shut, hence the need for a proper clean-up.

According to her, the fumigation is meant to fight all forms of reptiles that may be of harm to the students and staff of the institution.

She reiterated her commitment towards the welfare, safety and comfort of all students and staff of the university.

”As we prepare to welcome back our dear students and staff, it is necessary that we create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

”The university was down for eight months due to the strike; now that we are back, we need to do a proper clean-up of the whole environment.

”We have announced Oct. 17 as the date for resumption of academic activities. I want to use this medium to wish all our students and staff safe journeys back to school,” she said. (NAN)