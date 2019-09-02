Judex Okoro, Calabar

The spate of kidnapping in Cross River has continued unabated, as the deputy registrar of Faculty of Allied Sciences, University of Calabar, Dr. Hanah Oboho, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Calabar.

In the last couple of months, over six members of staff of the university community have been kidnapped and ransoms running into several millions of naira paid.

The teaching hospital staff have been serial victims, leading to their downing tools last month to protest insecurity of hospital workers.

Dr. Oboho, the latest victim, was kidnapped yesterday from her residence, along Bateba Street, by 8pm.

She was said to be returning from a ceremonies she attended when she was accosted by the gunmen, numbering over seven.

Reacting, the information officer of the university, Mr. Eyo Offiong, said the news of the kidnap of the senior staff was broken on one of the institution’ s platforms by her son.

According to him, the family has not made an official report with the university’s security department to know the next line of action.