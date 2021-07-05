From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The University of Calabar (Unical) and the Garden City University College, Kumasi, Ghana, have concluded arrangements to partner on capacity building and training of midwives.

The founder, Garden City University College, Kumasi in Ghana, Mr Albert Acquah, who disclosed this when he led a team of academics from the institution paid a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof Florence Obi, in her office in Calabar, said there was a need to share ideas and knowledge in order to further uplift the profession.

Acquah said the visit is of strategic importance especially in the area of the midwifery profession.

‘We have come to seek collaboration with Unical on the training of midwives and expressed optimism that the collaboration would be sustained,’ he said.

‘The collaboration would open vistas of opportunities for youth employment and skills acquisition.’

Responding, the Vice Chancellor of Unical, Prof Florence Obi, stated the administration’s commitment to lead the Africa Continent in midwifery training for a better health care system.

Prof Obi, who commended the team for the visit, said the essence of the interaction is to collaborate with the team in building and training midwives through the Garden City College in Ghana.

She said the place of midwives in the health care sector is very essential because it is the entry point in life, adding that the product of pregnancy is determined by the quality of that society.

‘Our mothers have no reason to die because the place of midwives in the health care sector is very crucial because for me that is the entry point,’ she said.

‘The university has some of the best hands in the health sector in the country maintaining that the citadel of learning have the cream of trainers, experienced teachers and are always ready to bring their wealth of knowledge to bear when duty calls on them.

‘We are happy that we have a crop of such that can deliver on the training of midwives. We don’t only have experience in the field but experience in the classrooms,’ she stated.

According to her, many mothers deliver at home not because of lack of money but due to their culturally inclined settings which often ignore things that are done medically.

