From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The University of Calabar has honoured two distinguished Nigerians including Chief Innocent Chukwuma and the Emir of Illorin, Alhaji Kamoru Yusuf, with Honorary Causa in Business Management.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Florence Obi, who disclosed this at the senate chambers during a pre-convocation press briefing, said as part of the ceremony the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, would deliver the 34th Convocation Lecture of the University of Calabar.

The Convocation Lecture, which will hold on March 26, has as its theme: “The National Question and the Challenges of Nationhood in Nigeria”.

Justifying the awards, Professor Obi said: ‘They are very credible Nigerians with integrity who have employed over 5,000 people.

‘Our awards is for those who are impacting on the society and their employees cuts across boundaries,’ she said.

Giving a breakdown of the graduands, the VC said there will be be 22 first class graduates during the convocation ceremony 15 of which are from the University while 7 are from its affiliate institutions.

Others are 1,073 with second class upper, 2,763 second class lower, 547 third class and 26 with pass degrees.

For the post graduate level, 56 graduands will earn PhDs, 187 masters degrees and 154 will earn post graduate degrees.

She said the institution is striving to attract funding from requisite agencies like TETFund to improve it’s facilities and this is already bearing fruits.

She added that as part of the ceremony, a foundation stone for the institutions KAM Wire ODL Centre will be laid.