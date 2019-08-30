Judex Okoro, Calabar

The University of Calabar is set to host 7th U6 +Consortium international conference.

The conference, which is the first of its kind, will attract over 200 erudite scholars and academics from the Americas, Europe and Africa.

U6 Consortium was launched on March 10, 2012, by six African universities who initially came together as a collaborative platform but was later increased to eight and now known as U6+Consortium.

The U6+Consortium is aimed at fostering academic linkages and educational collaboration among these universities in many areas including facilitating and coordinating joint researches, human capacity , and curriculum developments.

Others include organising seminars, academic interactive sessions, and other professional development programmes.

In a statement made available to journalists, the local-organising committee said renowned academics including Professors Augustine Arukwu from Norway, Dina Burger from South Africa and Hilary Iyang from Ethiopia would be the keynote speakers.

According to the sub-publicity committee chairman, Dr Otoburu Okoiliya, the four-day conference is slated for September 2-6, 2019 at UNICAL International Conference Centre with the theme “Harnessing African potentials in science, technology and humanities.”

The U6+Consortium comprises of Cape Peninsula University of Technology, South Africa, University of Eldoret, Kenya, Kwara State University, Malete, and The University of The Gambia, The Gambia.

Others are University of Cape Coast, Cape Coast, Ghana; University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria, University of Calabar, Nigeria and Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Nigeria.