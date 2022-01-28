From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Media Studies, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Kingsley Oyong Akam, is set to commenced the production of a movie, entitled “Too Sure to Lose” that would chronicle the negativity of gambling which has permeated the society, especially in Cross River State.

Akam, who is currently studying for his doctorate degree in Film Studies in the United Kingdom, and spoke virtually, recently, noted that the movie, when released, would tinker and reshape the mindset of youth as it relates to betting, peer pressure and poverty.

The movie featured the lecturer, who doubles as the producer/director, Eve Esin, Jude Chukwuka amongst others.

He explained that, “To Sure to Lose” is about the current social reality in Nigeria and Cross River in particular concerning betting.

“The narrative revolves round Vincent, an undergraduate law student and addicted gambler.

“He uses his school fees to play games/gambles without his rich parents’ knowledge. He starts pilfering and selling his items/belongings to raise money for Okpor. Did Vincent graduate? What kind of lawyer will Vincent be in the society?”

“Parenting is not by providing the basic needs to children or just talking but by monitoring academic progress of the kids/wards.”