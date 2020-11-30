By Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of the University of Calabar, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, says the institution lost property worth N1.3 billion during the #EndSARS protests.

Senator Nwaogu, who disclosed this during a media parley with journalists at the institution’s senate chambers on Monday, wondered why any sane individual would launch an attack on any institution of higher learning.

According to her, today UNICAL is bleeding because of the attack the way no other university in the country has ever had to.

‘To lose property of about 1.3 billion in one whim of criminal attack is very challenging and daunting for the university to replace alone.

‘This shock is felt to the very foundations of the institution,’ she lamented.

She listed facilities torched by the hoodlums to include the Academic Publishing Centre, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, new medical college as well as the Unical Hotel and Conference Centre.

She appealed to government agencies and well-meaning Nigerians and people of goodwill to come to the institution’s aide to assist the institution bounce to its feet.