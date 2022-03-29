From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Management of the University of Calabar has ordered all students to vacate their halls of residence by 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29.

The three key unions in Nigeria universities including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) have embarked on strike to press home their demands for better welfare packages and improvement in tertiary education.

In the circular issued by the Registrar of the Institution, Mr Gabriel Egbe, the management said it has become imperative for students to vacate the hostels following the strike embarked upon by Non-Teaching Staff of Nigerian universities.

Egbe said the trade dispute declared by these unions will adversely affect the provisions of basic services in the halls of residence and the campus generally.

‘Consequently, the Ag Chief Security Officer has been advised to lock up all the hostels, as well as, deploy security men to man all halls of residence.

‘While Management wishes all students journey mercies as they travel to meet their parents/guardians, the students are however enjoined to take advantage of the strike period and engage in only activities that will add value to their lives,’ he stated.

When our correspondent visited the institution at about noon on Tuesday, the campus was a ghost of itself as there was no usual beehive of activities and movements of people in and outside the school premises.

UNICAL SSANU and NASU embark on 2 a week total warning strike on Monday in line with their national leadership directive.

The SSANU Chairman, Emmanuel Otu, after its Joint Action Committee (JAC) said the strike is total and that ‘if for whatever reason the university management wants their services, they must be a form of negotiation and monetary commitment between now and four days time.’

Otu said a monitoring team have been set up to check recalcitrant staff who may want to go against their orders.