The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has stated her readiness to partner with the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre (LWB-DC) in the area of Information and Communication Technology, Networking and Infrastructure.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed this when officials of LWB-DC led by the Principal Partner and Co-Founder, Dr Hillary Emoh, had an interactive session with the Management of the University of Calabar on Tuesday in Calabar.

Obi said the institution wants to collaborate with the Development Driven Agency in a bid to fast track educational development to the university.

“The areas of concern to the university to be considered in the proposed collaboration include Information and Communication Technology, infrastructural and networking of the entire university for ease of internet connectivity, as well as physical infrastructural development.

“Others include exchange programmes and collaboration in defined areas of interest and provision of Computer Laboratories with computers or laptops for students and staff to enhance teaching and learning,” she said.

She expressed the optimism that the proposed collaboration would be fruitful to the institution, notably the students who are the targeted recipients of the development drive.

Speaking earlier, Emoh assured the Vice Chancellor of the cooperation and support of the Centre to help the university achieve its objective.

Emoh said that the collaboration would benefit students from one of the components of the package which borders on the formation of a Student Club and its attendant use of Simple Merchant Card.

He said the card would enhance the benefit of local and international discount and cash backs, land asset programme for Nigerian youths, digital asset training and adoption, discounted bill payment among others.(NAN)

