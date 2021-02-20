From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Tony Elumelu Foundation has announced a partnership with the University of Calabar to boost the entrepreneurship development of its undergraduates.

The relationship between UNICAL and TEF will be managed by Tell Africa and will explore opportunities where students of UNICAL shall have access to grants as much as 5000USD to start their own ventures even while still studying.

This partnership is consistent with the policy of Vice-Chancellor Prof Florence Obi’s policy of making a difference in the entrepreneurial journeys of the institution’s students.

The Head of Corporate Marketing Communication of the TEF, Onyeyirichi Uchendu, who disclosed this in a statement made available in Calabar, said the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy is dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs.

He added that currently applications running on its TEFConnect digital platform (www.tefconnect.com) for interested applicants of the 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, which the university is keen on bringing down to its students.

According to him, this year’s TEF intervention prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the COVID-19 disruption to economic activities.

He said successful applicants would receive world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities.

He added that the relationship between UNICAL and TEF will see the former supporting the Application Drive of the Tony Elemelu Foundation (TEF) amplifying its Entrepreneurship Programme to the students of UNICAL through a three-day sensitisation event scheduled for February 23 and 25 this year.

Uchendu said: ‘As part of plans for the project and in line with COVID-19 protocols, the physical event shall be held based on NCDC guidelines.

‘Students who are unable to attend the event physically due to limited access to the event venue are encouraged to join the event online via the University of Calabar Facebook page.’

He expressed optimism that students of UNICAL will take advantage of the opportunities inherent in this relationship between the university and TEF to make meaning out of their entrepreneurial lives.