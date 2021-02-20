From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Tony Elumelu Foundation has announced a partnership with the University of Calabar to boost entrepreneurship development of its undergraduates.

The relationship between UNICAL and TEF will be managed by Tell Africa and will explore opportunities where students of UNICAL will have access to grants as much as US$5,000 to start their own ventures even while still studying.

This partnership is consistent with the policy of the vice-chancellor, Professor Florence Obi, to make a difference in the entrepreneurial journeys of the institution’s students.

The Head of TEF Corporate Marketing Communications, Onyeyirichi Uchendu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropic group is dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs.

He added that applications are running on its TEFConnect digital platform (www.tefconnect.com) for interested applicants of the 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, which the university is keen about bringing down to its students.

According to him, this year’s TEF intervention prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the Covid-19 disruption to economic activities.

He said successful applicants would receive world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities.