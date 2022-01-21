From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Enamhe, a lecturer in the department of social works, was recently appointed as as Acting Alumni Relations Officer by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi.

The newly-appointed Acting Alumni Relations Officer of the University of Calabar, Dr Dorn Cklaimz Enamhe, has disclosed that the institution has concluded arrangements to organise the first-ever homecoming and reunions of alumni.

In the letter of appointment signed by the University Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe, Enamhe is expected to work with the directorate of Alumni Affairs to develop and coordinate policies and programmes that are geared towards promoting alumni relations globally through the authorized network.

The Acting Alumni Relations Officer is also expected to build a robust database of alumni worldwide, plan, coordinate and attend events, meetings, or other activities that will promote the course of the University.

The letter further mandates him to develop, sustain and strengthen Alumni Chapters of the University worldwide, serve as a liaison between the University and alumni community.

In an interview with some journalists in Calabar shortly after his appointment, Enamhe said in line with the mandate given to him by the Vice Chancellor, he has concluded arrangements in conjunction with the directorate to

in organise a homecoming and reunions of alumni of the university.

Enamhe, a notable chattered mediator on mediation and work place conflict from the Uk, said he would explore all available opportunities to reposition the alumni and restore the glory of the revered institution that has produced eminent personalities in all fields of human endeavours.

He said the appointment came in the nick of time when the university needs all the contacts and assistance of alumni in driving the agenda of cureent administration, that is committed to enthroning academic excellence and inculcating quality leadership for tomorrow leaders.

According to him, “the alumni has a role to play in the development of their alma mata and we all shall rise to the occasion by contributing our quota to the continuous growth of the institution.

“It is this basis that we are working very hard in conjunction with the directorate to organise a homecoming and reunions of alumni of the university.”¹

He commended the Vice Chancellor, Prof Florence Obi, for giving him opportunity to serve, promising to leave the office better than he met it.