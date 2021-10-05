The University of Calabar has announced the postponement of its matriculation ceremony earlier scheduled for Oct. 8.

Mr Gabriel Egbe, Registrar of the Institution, in a release on Tuesday, in Calabar, stated that the shift in date was necessitated by the need to afford freshmen ample time to complete all their registration requirements.

Egbe said that the matriculation ceremony would now hold on Oct. 29.

“The university management admonishes all freshmen and the entire university community to be guided by the new development, even as every inconvenience is highly regretted,” he added. (NAN)