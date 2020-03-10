Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Management University of Calabar says the 33rd Convocation of the institution will go ahead despite the on-going nationwide strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The university staff union is currently on a two-week warning strike over the failure of the federal government to implement the 2009 agreement reached with the union, fuelling speculation that the institution will be forced to delay the convocation ceremony.

But briefing journalists at Senate Chambers of the institution in Calabar on Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Zana Akpagu, allayed the fears, saying the management after consultations with relevant authorities resolved to go ahead.

According to him” The Senate of the institution has reviewed the current situation and has resolved to go ahead with the 33rd convocation. The dispute with ASUU is national and not a local one and as a result, we hope to have the cooperation of the union despite the ongoing strike action”, he said.

On the number of graduands this year, Professor Akpagu said there are about 3200 undergraduates and over 400 postgraduate graduates.

Out of this number, he said there are 13 first-class graduates, 549 second class upper graduates, 1010 second class lower graduates and 385 third class graduates.

On honorary degrees, he disclosed that four personalities will be honored including the Vice President of Liberia Jewel-Howard Taylor and retired federal permanent secretary, Chief Ann Ene Ita.

Others are a director with the African Development Bank and alumnus of the institution, Professor Anthony Nyong, as well as the Emir of Askira, Alhaji Mai Abdullahi Ibn Muhammadu Askirama.

According to him, a number of projects will be inaugurated as part of the exercise including hostel blocks, ultra-modern lecture theatres as well as a standard police station which will improve security within the institution.